This Hampshire Home comes complete with 3,230+ square feet of open living space, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, huge second floor loft, full basement, a 2-car garage with a gourmet kitchen and fireplace! Welcome to Atlantic County! Enjoy easy access to the Garden State Parkway & AC Expressway for easy commuting to Northern New Jersey, Philadelphia, Atlantic City and Jersey Shore destinations. Those feeling lucky or in the mood for exciting nightlife or live music can take a short drive to Atlantic City. If you are looking for something more relaxing, Ocean City’s tranquil beach and boardwalk are a perfect nearby destination. Looking to travel? Atlantic City International Airport is only a 10-mile drive. Living in Atlantic County offers a variety of ways to help make your new house a home! Currently under construction, Ready for move in this spring!
4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $699,990
