4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $649,000

Among finest streets and finest neighborhoods...in Linwood. Eastside Gold Coast family colonial on desirable Country Club Drive. Spotlessly maintained and recently updated offering 4 large bedrooms (incl. owner's suite w/bath and WIC) refinished hardwood up and down for top quality and first class decor. Recently replaced roof and Andersen windows, quality solid wood eat-in kitchen opens onto enormous seasonal Florida room easily converted to addl year-round living, sunken den/fam.rm w/FP, built-in shelves and sliding french door to sun-drenched southern exposure fenced yard. 2-car garage Plus walk-up storage attic. This spacious, gracious A+++ located special home is what you've waited for!