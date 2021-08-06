 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $599,000

Gorgeous executive home in a private neighborhood. This custom home has been completely renovated with all of the finest materials and is move in ready! Enter into the spacious, Grande foyer with a spectacular spiral staircase. Formal living & dining room, custom kitchen with all high end appliances, double oven, warming tray and large granite island perfect for entertaining. Family room features cathedral ceiling, a wet bar, and gas fireplace. Brazilian hardwood flooring, tile, molding and lighting throughout. First floor guest/in law bedroom with a full bath and large closet. Huge master with a giant closet/dressing area and gorgeous bath with stand up shower, double sink and soaking tub. Two laundry areas, 1 upstairs/ 1 downstairs & a two car garage for extra storage. Yard is very private and has plenty of room for a pool. Close to shopping, beach and casinos.

