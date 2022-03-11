4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $539,000

Spacious Ferrin built and Fenwick designed. 3 story home on Corner property on private cul-de-sac. Covered mahogany welcoming front porch with swing. The entrance includes a nice space to greet friends, a large closet. To the right is step down family room with large window and gas fireplace open to the bright and high function eat in white kitchen with newer appliances, plenty of counter space including a breakfast peninsula and sliders to the Fully fenced yard with private deck, gas grill, & cement patio perfect for tricycles or basketball practice, room for a trampoline & playset (which can both stay). Large dining room and living room/playroom/office are also on the 1st floor. 2nd floor boasts Master suite with enormous walk-in closet & en suite bathroom with 2 sinks, soaking tub and walk-in shower, 2 bedrooms with shared Jack and Jill bathroom & 3rd bedroom with private bath and the laundry room. Bonus 3rd floor walk up with tons of space for gym, rec area, office or storage. Hardwood floors, Tankless hot water heater, 2 car garage with pull down stairs to attic.