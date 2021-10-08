 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $528,900

Luxurious Custom Built 4400 Sq Ft in Lakeside area. Featuring extravagant living room, gracious kitchen overlooking family room & peaceful patio, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath and a full finished basement. Office or a fifth bedroom option on the ground floor. New hot water heater and Solar panel. Close to bike path, near elementary and Mainland High School.

