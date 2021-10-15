4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $518,000

Beautiful Large Rancher located in Linwood's Gold Coast awaits your family! This 3000+ SF spacious rancher on a corner lot has it all. Open floor plan throughout with great natural light throughout the home. The state-of-the-art kitchen is equipped with granite and marble countertops, Cherry Wood wrap around cabinetry with ample storage, built in Sub Zero Refrigerator, 5 burner gas stove, and wall oven. 3 bedrooms with full bathroom plus master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath all located on one side of the house and 1/2 bath located in middle of house. Large great room with wood burning fireplace beyond foyer when entering property. Large family room also, then a very large heated garage that can fit 4 cars and has attic storage above it. Easy to show, just call or text agent.