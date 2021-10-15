Beautiful Large Rancher located in Linwood's Gold Coast awaits your family! This 3000+ SF spacious rancher on a corner lot has it all. Open floor plan throughout with great natural light throughout the home. The state-of-the-art kitchen is equipped with granite and marble countertops, Cherry Wood wrap around cabinetry with ample storage, built in Sub Zero Refrigerator, 5 burner gas stove, and wall oven. 3 bedrooms with full bathroom plus master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath all located on one side of the house and 1/2 bath located in middle of house. Large great room with wood burning fireplace beyond foyer when entering property. Large family room also, then a very large heated garage that can fit 4 cars and has attic storage above it. Easy to show, just call or text agent.
4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $518,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — CEO of Ocean Casino Resort Terry Glebocki has resigned after turning around the finances of one of the city’s larger casinos d…
CAPE MAY — Developer Eustice Mita unveiled plans Tuesday for a 168-room hotel on Beach Avenue, one he said would rival the grand hotels of a c…
CAPE MAY — A city restaurant says four of its employees used a common industry scam to steal thousands of dollars over the past three months.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in the resort, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said.
PLEASANTVILLE — The local school board voted to place the superintendent on paid leave and replace the board president during a meeting Tuesda…
On Oct. 10, 2016, the Trump Taj Mahal closed its doors for good. When it opened on April 2, 1990, the Taj Mahal had 120,000 square feet of gam…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for two people involved in a shooting that injured a woman on Thursday, Lt. Kevin Fair said Sunday.
An Egg Harbor Township man is accused of sexually assaulting three children he was responsible for babysitting, acting Atlantic County Prosecu…
Health officials are urging residents to protect themselves from mosquito-borne illness after the first human case of West Nile virus was conf…
Stephen Bartosiewicz couldn’t wait to get back to work after receiving unemployment briefly over the summer.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE