The special Heart of Linwood home that just doesn't exist elsewhere has finally hit the market and surely surpass all expectations for style, condition, layout, finishes and location. Open floor plan for family lifestyle combined w/First Class kitchen & baths, spacious bedrooms, a MBR suite w/ wic & bath that are A++! Full finished bsmt w/4th bedrm & full bath #3! The space, lighting, and clean lines add that dimension not often felt in today's design. Oversized corner lot overlooks 18 acre Linwood Park and Bike path from your front porch vista. EZ to show, and EZ'er to sell!
4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $499,000
- Updated
