Luxurious Custom Built 4400 Sq Ft in Lakeside area. Featuring extravagant living room, gracious kitchen overlooking family room & peaceful patio, 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bath and a full finished basement. Office or a fifth bedroom option on the ground floor. New hot water heater and Solar panel. Close to bike path, near elementary and Mainland High School.
4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $497,900
