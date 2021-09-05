4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $485,000

Welcome home to this immaculate and well kept 4 bedroom home in The Meadows at Linwood. As soon as you arrive you will know this is the one and your search is over. Upon entering, take notice to the high ceilings and exquisite crown molding. Featuring an office area on the first floor, living room, formal dining room, family room, and eat in kitchen. Granite countertops with 42" cabinets, stainless steel microwave, stove and dishwasher, double sink and two pantries add a little extra to the kitchen. Get cozy with a book in the family room under the recessed lighting and next to the gas fireplace. When you open up the back door, you can hear that water flowing! Patio pavers that back right up to the pond that flows through the development. This home features a loft style upstairs overlooking the foyer. Laundry room upstairs makes doing wash very convenient. Roof and AC condenser for the second story is less than 1 year old. Close to shopping and in walking distance to Mainland Highschool. Make your dream of becoming a Linwood resident a reality and make an offer today!