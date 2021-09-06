 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $467,500

Custom built home with 4 bedrooms 3 full baths and hardwood floors top and bottom. First floor full bath with possible in law/au pair quarters. Large kitchen with butlers pantry, huge breakfast nook area, front and back covered porches. all bedrooms have walk in closets, owners quarters has 2 walk ins. All Andersen windows. Shed and outdoor playset are included.

