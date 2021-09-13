Welcome to an extremely desirable Linwood corner location at the intersection of Woodlynne Blvd & Country Club Dr! Lush Landscaping, cedar impression vinyl siding, and lovely covered front porch invite you into the tiled entry foyer with arch ways, rolled corner walls and the staircase side view. The oversized family room leads to the large dining area with bay window which is off the eat in & renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, black Subzero and Stainless Bosch appliances, breakfast bar and Anderson sliders, which lead to to the newly redone screened indoor/outdoor room and huge fenced yard - perfect place to relax and entertain! plenty of pantry space and a large laundry/mud room is off the finished 2 car garage. 2nd floor boasts ample sized bedrooms, plenty of storage, and 2 new beautiful bathrooms with granite and tile! Brand New AC and new windows! refinished wood floors too!
4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $449,900
