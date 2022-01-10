 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $449,900

4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $449,900

4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $449,900

Don’t miss your opportunity to move into this stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath single family home located in desirable Linwood. Enter through the tiled foyer that transforms into hardwood throughout the home. The kitchen has been updated with black Subzero and Stainless Bosch appliances, beautiful granite countertop and a breakfast bar, with Anderson sliders opening to the screened porch and completely fenced in yard. Perfect for shore town enthusiasts, this house is located only 10 minutes from Margate/Ventnor and 15 minutes from Ocean City; enjoy the summer days on the beach and come home to your quiet neighborhood in the evenings.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News