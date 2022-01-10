4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $449,900

Don’t miss your opportunity to move into this stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath single family home located in desirable Linwood. Enter through the tiled foyer that transforms into hardwood throughout the home. The kitchen has been updated with black Subzero and Stainless Bosch appliances, beautiful granite countertop and a breakfast bar, with Anderson sliders opening to the screened porch and completely fenced in yard. Perfect for shore town enthusiasts, this house is located only 10 minutes from Margate/Ventnor and 15 minutes from Ocean City; enjoy the summer days on the beach and come home to your quiet neighborhood in the evenings.