4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $439,000

Immaculately maintained and First-Class updates in this 4 bdrm family Colonial on great street and convenient Linwood neighborhood. Polished hardwood up and down. Snappy-fresh open kitchen. Massive great rm w/brick wall fireplace and enough space to furnish into 2 separate areas of living. World's largest laundry, 2 car attached garage, meticulous tile baths, sundrenched rear yard w/lg. deck and warmth and light from western exposed setting sun. This is the one you've been waiting for...nothing like it on the market! Enjoy morning coffee on front porch and sunsets on rear deck!

