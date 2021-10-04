4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $395,000

FALL in love with this lovely Linwood home! 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with traditional charm and modern style! The large kitchen features a center island and tons of counter/cabinet space. Entertain or relax in the lovely dining room and spacious living room with fireplace. There are new floors throughout the first floor. The master bedroom is bright and features a bay window. The additional bedrooms are nicely sized. There is also a large, bright, and finished 3rd floor! Enjoy lounging on the awesome covered front porch or backyard patio with Firepit. Centrally located only steps to the rec/sports fields and bike path. Only a short drive to Ocean City and Atlantic City!