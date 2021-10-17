4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $389,000

FALL in love with this lovely Linwood home! 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with traditional charm and modern style! The large kitchen features a center island and tons of counter/cabinet space. Entertain or relax in the lovely dining room and spacious living room with fireplace. There are new floors throughout the first floor. The 3rd master bedroom is beautiful & so bright with architecture interest & a bay window. The additional 2nd floor bedrooms are nicely sized & there are 2 full bathrooms. Enjoy lounging on the awesome covered front porch or backyard patio with Firepit and room for a swing set / trampoline. plenty of off street parking! Centrally located only steps to the rec/sports fields and bike path. Only a short drive to Ocean City and Atlantic City!