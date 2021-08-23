4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $389,000

Location-Location-Location!!! Hot listing on the Gold Coast of Linwood . Charm and character highlight this Eastside classic on a 100x109 lot with 4 Bedrooms 2 full baths, Sunroom, Livingroom, Dinning Room, Family room and large basement for additional entertaining space. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main floor with 1 bedroom and bonus room upstairs. Central Air and hot water radiator heat. The backyard features a Zen like garden with including sunroom, workshop and garage combination.