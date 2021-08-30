 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $355,000

4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $355,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $355,000

Location-Location-Location!!! Hot listing on the Gold Coast of Linwood . Charm and character highlight this Eastside classic on a 100x109 lot with 4 Bedrooms 2 full baths, Sunroom, Livingroom, Dinning Room, Family room and large basement for additional entertaining space. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main floor with 1 bedroom and bonus room upstairs. Central Air and hot water radiator heat. The backyard features a Zen like garden with including sunroom, workshop and garage combination.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News