 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $349,900

FULLY RENOVATED RANCH IN LINWOOD!! Move right in and enjoy neighborhood living in this amazing town. This house was fully redone including all brand new roofing, plumbing, Electric, windows, siding and appliances. No shortcuts here!! The kitchen will take your breath away with its carrara waterfall island along with its white cabinets and beautiful subway backsplash. Both bathrooms have gorgeous tile flooring that will be sure to catch your eye. LED recessed lighting throughout the entire house. To top it all off the house has fully owned solar, so no monthly lease payments and no electric bill!! This is the perfect house to move into and be worry free! Call Jen for a private showing or any questions 609-705-8271

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News