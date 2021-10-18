4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $349,900

FULLY RENOVATED RANCH IN LINWOOD!! Move right in and enjoy neighborhood living in this amazing town. This house was fully redone including all brand new roofing, plumbing, Electric, windows, siding and appliances. No shortcuts here!! The kitchen will take your breath away with its carrara waterfall island along with its white cabinets and beautiful subway backsplash. Both bathrooms have gorgeous tile flooring that will be sure to catch your eye. LED recessed lighting throughout the entire house. To top it all off the house has fully owned solar, so no monthly lease payments and no electric bill!! This is the perfect house to move into and be worry free! Call Jen for a private showing or any questions 609-705-8271