4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $324,900

Great opportunity to own an updated 2 story single in Linwood. Large driveway leads to detached 2 story garage next to the entrance for the rear yard with in ground pool and cabana/covered pool lounge/bar with a deck off the house on both the first and second floors. Open floor plan first floor with recess lighting and hardwood flooring. Four beds including master suite with deck on the second floor with hall bath. Powder room on first floor. This is one you truly won't want to miss. Schedule your appointment today!