 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $319,900

4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $319,900

4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $319,900

Great Linwood Colonial! 4 Bedrooms, Newly Refinished Ceramic Tile Bath, Large Kitchen with Granite Countertop, Huge Family Room ideal for Home Office or extra guests, Spacious Laundry Room with Tle Floor, Open Front Porch for watching the world go by, Living room with Fireplace to keep you warm and toasty, Screened Porch out back and deck to enjoy the treed yard. Air Conditioner Compressor and air handler replaced in 2017. Take advantage of Linwood's best Schools, Bike Path and convenient location. Only a short ride to beaches, restaurants and casinos! OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 10/17 FROM 12 until 2

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News