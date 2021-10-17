Situated on a well established tree lined street and located steps to the Bike path this large 2 story home greets you with a long driveway that will accommodate 3 cars, there is a small deck in the front and flows into the heated screened porch then the large Living Room, a full size formal Dining Room and finally into the kitchen and family room which gives you views of the rear porch that will lead you to the private backyard. Upstairs are four large bedrooms, one has a full bath and large walk in closet, there is also a main bathroom. The Laundry Room and full size walk in pantry are off of the kitchen as is the interior access to the basement. Linwood is well desired for Public Schools (k-8) and ease of access to local attractions such as Atlantic City, Ocean City and the back bay areas. Also close to the Parkway, Beaches, Shopping and Restaurants.
4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $300,000
