4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $275,000

Well maintained, completed renovated rancher in 2015 and across from the Linwood County Club! Renovations included new central AC, half bath, custom kitchen, granite tops, soft close cabinets, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, newer roof, vinyl siding, windows, hot water heater, and gas boiler. This home has an added vinyl fence and railing added to the porch. The washer and dryer are 4.5 years old, refrigerator 1 year old, new garbage disposal and newer hot water heater. Upgraded lighting throughout including three ceiling fans. Storage shed 10x12 with electric. Bus service nearby. Linwood Middle School is Bellhaven and High School is Mainland. Come check this one out! Steps to the bike path! Not far from Ocean City! Primary or second home awaits! This one won't last!