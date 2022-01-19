4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $1,175,000

Frank Lloyd Wright inspired home featuring 28 newer “Tree of Life” designed stained glass windows (Anderson). An entertainer's dream! The stately entry features slate & oak wide plank wood floors & large walk in closet w cigar humidor. Eat in kitchen includes a 10x4 center island w sink, SubZero 6 burner stovetop, Jenn Air wall ovens, granite counters & backsplash, Heritage cabinets, & a walk in pantry. Enormous 34x23 step down great rm w a 1000+ bottle, temperature regulated, 14x7 wine cellar, a gas stone front fireplace, built ins to fit an 80in TV, & sliders overlooking the pool (perfect spot to Peloton). Rustic 26x16 living rm w cedar wood vaulted ceilings, brick wood burning fireplace currently w a wood burning stove w attached blower, artist designed elk antler chandelier & leather light covers. Wet bar w ice machine & plenty of cabinetry-some lock to keep those under 21 out! All bedrms overlook the courtyard/pool & each has walk-in closets & a bathrm. The 2nd floor boasts a loft currently w 2 desk areas, 2 bedrms, cedar closet, laundry chute, gym area, & an attic. Any olympic hopeful would love the 4yr old competition length, saltwater, heated lap pool w a 6ft deep water aerobic area, zero entry sunbathing area, & multi color led lights - situated in the private yard w a covered porch, a travertine patio & enclosed hot/cold shower. Laundry rm w sink, counter, storage & 2nd fridge. 4 zone HVAC(3 are newer), newer hot water heater(2 yrs), crawl w cement floor.