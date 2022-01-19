4 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $1,175,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frank Lloyd Wright inspired home featuring 28 newer “Tree of Life” designed stained glass windows (Anderson). An entertainer's dream! The stately entry features slate & oak wide plank wood floors & large walk in closet w cigar humidor. Eat in kitchen includes a 10x4 center island w sink, SubZero 6 burner stovetop, Jenn Air wall ovens, granite counters & backsplash, Heritage cabinets, & a walk in pantry. Enormous 34x23 step down great rm w a 1000+ bottle, temperature regulated, 14x7 wine cellar, a gas stone front fireplace, built ins to fit an 80in TV, & sliders overlooking the pool (perfect spot to Peloton). Rustic 26x16 living rm w cedar wood vaulted ceilings, brick wood burning fireplace currently w a wood burning stove w attached blower, artist designed elk antler chandelier & leather light covers. Wet bar w ice machine & plenty of cabinetry-some lock to keep those under 21 out! All bedrms overlook the courtyard/pool & each has walk-in closets & a bathrm. The 2nd floor boasts a loft currently w 2 desk areas, 2 bedrms, cedar closet, laundry chute, gym area, & an attic. Any olympic hopeful would love the 4yr old competition length, saltwater, heated lap pool w a 6ft deep water aerobic area, zero entry sunbathing area, & multi color led lights - situated in the private yard w a covered porch, a travertine patio & enclosed hot/cold shower. Laundry rm w sink, counter, storage & 2nd fridge. 4 zone HVAC(3 are newer), newer hot water heater(2 yrs), crawl w cement floor.

