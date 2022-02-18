 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Laureldale - $545,000

STUNNING: 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath on 1.82 Acres located in Laureldale. Home Features a beautiful foyer, dining room, French doors to study/den., huge kitchen with island, 42 inch cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliance's, 6 burner gas stove, warmer, wall oven, microwave, and beverage refrigerator, and a wine rack. Enjoy breakfast at the kitchen nook with a view of the back yard. Off the living room you will find a large trex deck that steps down on to a paver patio with a firepit. This is great for entertaining. Upstairs the a large primary bedroom, walk in closet, bath with jacuzzi tub, shower, separate toilet area, and double sink. Also a bonus room of garage. There are 3 other bedrooms and a large hall bath. Take the stairs up to the walk up attic where you will have plenty of storage. The basement has a finished room could be used as an extra bedroom or office. Basement has outside and inside entrances, Wash Tub, 2 electrical panels, Sub Pump, Water Purifying system, and De-humidifier. Additional features: Security System, Updated Sprinkler System, Dog Fence Never used - AS - IS. Refrigerator is being sold in as is condition. Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3MPF31rAmr7

