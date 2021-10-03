4 BR 2 bath split level with brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances! Open and spacious for entertaining and plenty of room for your growing family. Family room downstairs with full bathroom and 4th bedroom; Serene and spacious on 4.89 acres in popular Laureldale! Barn in the back with 4 horse stalls and tack room! Solar panels leased making electric bill minimal; Walk outside to deck overlooking your fire pit and woods as far as you can see....IT GETS BETTER...brand new septic!!!! HVAC new unit and motor replaced last year and water system service in August.
4 Bedroom Home in Laureldale - $375,000
