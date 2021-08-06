Come see this luxurious custom home located on an executive cul-de-sac that backs up to the woods for privacy. This home features a first floor master bedroom including an en suite with an oversized jetted soaking tub, double sinks as well as a large walk-in closet and built in window seating with storage. The main level features soaring cathedral ceilings that allows for tons of natural light. The kitchen has a cool art deco feel to it with custom back splash and counter tops, stainless steel appliance package including a double oven. The family room is very large and features a fireplace and an amazing view of the rear yard. There is also a dining room, laundry room, full bathroom and an office or possible 5th bedroom on this level. Upstairs you will find a relaxing loft area and 3 additional bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. The lower (basement) level is currently used for a home gym and storage and has bilco doors. Wait until you see this rear yard including an in-ground pool and lush landscaping! You have plenty of parking in a circular drive as well as a 2 car side entry garage. This is a home like no other with custom design throughout. Don't miss out schedule your private tour today!
4 Bedroom Home in Hamilton Township - $525,000
