 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Hamilton Township - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hamilton Township - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hamilton Township - $525,000

Come see this luxurious custom home located on an executive cul-de-sac that backs up to the woods for privacy. This home features a first floor master bedroom including an en suite with an oversized jetted soaking tub, double sinks as well as a large walk-in closet and built in window seating with storage. The main level features soaring cathedral ceilings that allows for tons of natural light. The kitchen has a cool art deco feel to it with custom back splash and counter tops, stainless steel appliance package including a double oven. The family room is very large and features a fireplace and an amazing view of the rear yard. There is also a dining room, laundry room, full bathroom and an office or possible 5th bedroom on this level. Upstairs you will find a relaxing loft area and 3 additional bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. The lower (basement) level is currently used for a home gym and storage and has bilco doors. Wait until you see this rear yard including an in-ground pool and lush landscaping! You have plenty of parking in a circular drive as well as a 2 car side entry garage. This is a home like no other with custom design throughout. Don't miss out schedule your private tour today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News