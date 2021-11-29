4 Bedroom Home in Hamilton Township - $479,900

New to Market! Santa's 2 Story Colonial Home situated high on a hill in beautiful quiet neighborhood. Offers a wrap around large porch. Quiet street surrounding executive homes. Nature lovers dream. Sits on a 125 x 160 deep lot. Once you step into the foyer you will feel right at home in this unique property. Beautiful Brazilian hardwood flooring throughout. Great room off the kitchen with cathedral ceilings and wood burning fireplace for those cozy nights to sit back and enjoy the crackling and warmth of the fire. Kitchen offers newer upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cozy breakfast bar seating for four. roof is only 3 years old. Plenty of room in the back yard for an inbound pool. Home offers plenty of storage. 2 car garage with 2nd floor bonus room with sep. entrance or access from the house. surrounding homes with horses to enjoy on your walks. This is a must see!