4 Bedroom Home in Hamilton Township - $390,000

THIS GORGEOUS HOUSE HAS EVERTHING TO MAKE IT YOUR FOREVER HOME! Located in the beautiful Chancellor Place development in Mays Landing near great schools, shopping and more. Wooded area surrounding the neighborhood makes you feel like you're away from busyness of every day life yet close to all conveniences. Just minutes away you'll find shopping centers, schools, fitness studios, Lake Lenape for relaxing on the beach, kayaking or boating, historic Mays Landing town, parks, Atlantic County Library and let's not forget about 7 miles long bike path right outside of the neighborhood! If you love long walks there is a walking trail that wraps around the entire development. Let's talk about the house itself. This Newbury model was built in 2005 and has been loved by the same family since. As you walk in you are greeted by a 2 story grand entry. To the right is study/office to the left living room open to the dining room beautifully furnished. Kitchen is large & open, with the island in the center and a breakfast nook. The spacious family room is to the right of the kitchen. From here the slider leads to the beautiful paved patio ready to be enjoyed with family and friends. The backyard is fenced in. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms and a nice size laundry room. How convenient! The master suite has his & hers walk in closets & a large bathroom with a garden tub. Full basement is ready to be finished. HURRY UP, MAKE YOUR OFFER BEFORE THIS JEWEL IS GONE!