4 Bedroom Home in Hamilton Township - $388,490

The Deerfield by D.R. Horton is a new construction home plan featuring 1,906 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage. The Deerfield is everything youre looking for, without compromise! The foyer of the home opens up into a spacious, bright great room. This open concept space flows into the casual dining area and then the kitchen. The kitchen features plenty of counter space, walk-in pantry and a large, modern island. The upstairs highlights a roomy owners suite with a large walk-in closet and private bath. There are three additional bedrooms all with plenty of closet space, a hall bath and the second floor laundry room, which simplifies an everyday chore!