The Freeport by D.R. Horton is a new construction, ranch home plan featuring 1,497 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. Look no further than the Freeport for the convenience of first floor living! The foyer welcomes you in past two large bedrooms and a full bath on one side, as you continue on you are greeted by another full bedroom and laundry on the other side. Use one bedroom as a home office or playroom for children, you decide how this space functions! The kitchen area opens to the spacious great room, to be used however best fits your needs and lifestyle. Tucked behind the great room is the owners suite which features its own full bathroom and walk-in closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Hamilton Township - $373,490
