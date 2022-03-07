4 Bedroom Home in Hamilton Township - $364,900

Victoria Pointe buyers looking for a move-in ready beautifully maintained home must come see. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is ready for its next owner. Enter and immediately notice how bright the space is from the height of the cathedral ceilings in the living room. From there, head into the dining room or family room with gas fireplace perfect for chilly fall and winter evenings. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, an extra wide sink, and a pantry make this the perfect place for all of your cooking and baking needs. The first floor also features a half bathroom perfect for guest use and access to the large finished basement perfect for a home office, gym, or space for the kids. Head upstairs to the primary bedroom which has an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet perfect for your own private oasis in the home. Another 3 great sized bedrooms and a full hall bathroom complete the upstairs. The home also offers a 2 car garage perfect for parking and storage as well as a entertainers back yard which is fenced in and has a patio and plenty of lawn space. Come check out all that Victoria Pointe living has to offer with access to the clubhouse, pool, fields, and walking/biking trails!