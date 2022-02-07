The Freeport by D.R. Horton is a new construction, ranch home plan featuring 1,497 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. Look no further than the Freeport for the convenience of first floor living! The foyer welcomes you in past two large bedrooms and a full bath on one side, as you continue on you are greeted by another full bedroom and laundry on the other side. Use one bedroom as a home office or playroom for children, you decide how this space functions! The kitchen area opens to the spacious great room, to be used however best fits your needs and lifestyle. Tucked behind the great room is the owners suite which features its own full bathroom and walk-in closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Hamilton Township - $359,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
Note: This story has been updated with new information. The building owner said the store will be renovated and reopened under the same name b…
CAPE MAY — Meghann Wallace — now Meghann Licari — said she would have made it to Our Lady Star of the Sea for her wedding Saturday regardless.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A middle school science teacher says he has been suspended pending an investigation over what he described as his efforts …
MAYS LANDING — Sudden closures and delayed openings at the Hamilton Mall have left shoppers exasperated over the last several weeks.
A former licensed practical nurse from Egg Harbor Township has been indicted on a charge of reckless manslaughter in a 2017 death at the Absec…
MAYS LANDING — One of the three men charged in the assault of Irving Mayren-Guzman was ordered held until trial Friday, after a judge said vid…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A local student who has attended school in multiple countries is reaching new academic heights.
ABSECON — A city man died Jan. 24 after he was struck by a car heading toward Atlantic City on Route 30, police said Friday.
PLEASANTVILLE — Police are looking for a teenage girl last seen Wednesday afternoon.
BRIDGETON — State Police have arrested a 21-year-old city man in the death of Jonathan Morris, whose body was found Monday night in Hopewell T…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE