Welcome, Home. This gorgeous, fully remodeled home is looking for an owner—this home features four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The living room has plenty of space with cathedral ceilings for all your gathering needs. The kitchen features granite countertops, brand new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. There is plenty of natural light in this home. There are three bedrooms on the second floor with a fully renovated bathroom. This home has one bedroom on the first floor with a walk-in closet and access to the bathroom. This bathroom has also been fully renovated. There is also another living space on the first floor that can be used as a second living room or whatever your family may need. There is a garage under the house that can be used as storing belongings or a workroom. The back of the home features a nice-sized deck for your entertaining needs. The seller may assist with closing cost based on proposed terms and conditions.
4 Bedroom Home in Hamilton Township - $339,900
