4 Bedroom Home in Hamilton - $436,900

TO-BE-BUILT! Build your dream home at Halbert Avenue in Mays Landing! Schaeffer Family Homes will be building 5 new homes at Halbert Avenue - time frame to move-in is 12 months from agreement! Choose any of our floorplans to build in this new community. Featured here is The Winston! A signature feature of the Winston Model is its impressive two story Foyer with a gorgeous turned staircase and natural light that shines through the dramatic Foyer window. This model also features a First Floor Study, large Living Room and Dining Room that are perfect for entertaining. Enjoy an expansive eat in Kitchen that opens to the Family Room with vaulted ceilings and a rear staircase. The large Master Suite features a private Bathroom with a luxury soaking tub and separate stall shower. The Second Floor comes complete with another Full Bathroom and three more spacious Bedrooms offering abundant closet space NOTE: This home is TO-BE-BUILT and is NOT YET BUILT. Photos featured in this listing may include luxury choices that are NOT included in the base price of the home. Choose any of our floorplans to build here! Contact Schaeffer Homes for more details today!