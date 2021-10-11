TO-BE-BUILT! Build your dream home at Halbert Ave in Mays Landing! Reserve your homesite before it's too late! 11-12 months estimated move-in. Choose any of our floorplans to build your dream home! Featured here is our The Ellis, one of the newest additions to the wide variety of homes we have to offer! Upon walking into the foyer of this 2,183 square-foot home, youre greeted by a spacious living room, which is the perfect space for entertaining guests or cozying up with a great book! The open-layout kitchen includes a large center island for cooking and enjoying meals and is open to the family room. The kitchen can be expanded by adding a sunroom for additional dining room space. Upstairs, youll find a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom and a master bathroom with endless choices for you to create the ultimate oasis in your own home! The second floor also features a laundry room and three bedrooms with a hall bath. The Ellis is a unique floorplan that offers the choice to add a finished attic with a fifth bedroom, loft and bathroom. This flexible floorplan gives you the opportunity to truly personalize your new home and includes a 2-car garage and front porch for decorating or enjoying some time outdoors. NOTE: This home is NOT YET BUILT. Photos and virtual tours in the listing may feature luxury choices that are not included in the listing price displyed here!
4 Bedroom Home in Hamilton - $393,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
CAPE MAY — Developer Eustice Mita unveiled plans Tuesday for a 168-room hotel on Beach Avenue, one he said would rival the grand hotels of a c…
ATLANTIC CITY — Village Supermarket Inc. will pay $1 a year to operate a ShopRite in Atlantic City, staff members with the Casino Reinvestment…
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — Gunfire in the parking lot of a Walmart has claimed the life of a Hammonton teenager and left his father wounded.
AtlantiCare said Wednesday it is temporarily suspending visitation due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and other concerns.
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of her father and her father’s girlfriend in Surf City, the Ocea…
Nine suspects have been indicted on charges relating to a May 22 mass shooting in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer We…
Thirty-seven establishments will extend their Atlantic City Restaurant Week menus to next week, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority …
PLEASANTVILLE — Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee called for an investigation Friday into what she said was an effort to oust her from her s…
OCEAN CITY — New bathrooms are on the way on two blocks of the Boardwalk, city Administrator George Savastano told City Council on Thursday.
Three men were indicted by a grand jury Thursday in the July 4 fatal shooting of Jasayde Holder, 10, of Vineland.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE