4 Bedroom Home in Hamilton - $393,900

TO-BE-BUILT! Build your dream home at Halbert Ave in Mays Landing! Reserve your homesite before it's too late! 11-12 months estimated move-in. Choose any of our floorplans to build your dream home! Featured here is our The Ellis, one of the newest additions to the wide variety of homes we have to offer! Upon walking into the foyer of this 2,183 square-foot home, youre greeted by a spacious living room, which is the perfect space for entertaining guests or cozying up with a great book! The open-layout kitchen includes a large center island for cooking and enjoying meals and is open to the family room. The kitchen can be expanded by adding a sunroom for additional dining room space. Upstairs, youll find a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom and a master bathroom with endless choices for you to create the ultimate oasis in your own home! The second floor also features a laundry room and three bedrooms with a hall bath. The Ellis is a unique floorplan that offers the choice to add a finished attic with a fifth bedroom, loft and bathroom. This flexible floorplan gives you the opportunity to truly personalize your new home and includes a 2-car garage and front porch for decorating or enjoying some time outdoors. NOTE: This home is NOT YET BUILT. Photos and virtual tours in the listing may feature luxury choices that are not included in the listing price displyed here!