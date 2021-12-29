4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $817,000

A 4/5 bedroom stunning Executive home situated on 2 beautifully manicured acres on Galloway Nat'l Golf Club’s 13th fairway. The stately home impresses as you turn onto its expansive driveway with stunning trees. The front door opens into a double-height entryway. Crown molding, wainscoting, hardwood floors throughout and so much more. The home’s majestic double-height family room is bathed in natural light and features a custom fireplace. The adjacent kitchen stuns with its gorgeous stone countertops, elegant eat-in area with plantation shutters, and two points of entry to the rear vinyl deck and huge backyard. A home office with built in custom cabinetry at the rear of the home could be used as an additional bedroom. The second floor primary suite is expansive with a sitting area overlooking the backyard, a huge dressing closet, and an elegant primary ensuite with a stall shower and clawfoot soaking tub. One large secondary bedroom features a new ensuite bathroom, while two additional bedrooms share a new hall bathroom. The home’s spacious finished basement includes an open area with a wet bar, a soundproof media room with surround sound, an exercise room, a full bathroom, with access to the attached heated 2 1/2 car garage. 7000 sq ft, a stand alone additional 2 car garage, a full-house generator and on and on. This home went under contract in days after we initially listed it. The buyer was unable to purchase so it can now be yours! The bank appraised it at $817,000.