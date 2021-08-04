4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $799,000

7-4-21 **WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY!! BUYER DID NOT QUALIFY!!** BACK IN MARKET!! "PARK PLACE!!" COMPLETELY SPECTACULAR AND LUXURIOUS LIVING inthis ELEGANT 5 BEDROOM 4 1/2 BATH ONE OF A KIND 2 STORY ESTATE situated in GALLOWAY TOWNSHIPS MOST PRESTIGIOUS"GOLD COAST". SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL nearly 2 ACRE PROFESSIONALLY MANICURED CUL-DE-SAC LOT backing up to GALLOWAYNATIONAL GOLF COURSES 13th FAIRWAY. OVER 7000 square feet of finished space (includes roughly 2000 sq ft finished basement)featuring INVITING 2 story entry foyer with gleaming hardwood flooring flowing seamlessly through out. formal living with FIREPLACE andOPEN dining room,1st floor OFFICE/5th bedroom, HUGE SUNKEN 2 story GREAT ROOM bathed in NATURAL LIGHT with CUSTOMFIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN ANY TOP CHEF WOULD LOVE with STAINLESS STEEL appliances, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, centerisland, WET BAR and SUN-DRENCHED EAT IN KITCHEN THAT WILL KNOCK YOUR SOCKS OFF!!. 2nd floor offers EXPANSIVE MASTERSUITE with HUGE SITTING AREA, oversized DREAM WALK IN CLOSET, claw soaking tub and stand in shower. 3 additional bedroomsincluding an en suite. The LIST OF AMENITIES GOES ON AND ON including FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH DREAM THEATER ROOM,BAR and EXERCISE ROOM, 3 car side entry garage & 2 car detached garage, NEWER HEAT AND CENTRAL AIR SYSTEMS (replaced 2018), 10 zone irrigation system, OVER-SIZED DECKING, WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR and sooo MUCH MORE!! PERFECTION!!