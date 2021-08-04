4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $799,000

"PARK PLACE!!" COMPLETELY SPECTACULAR AND LUXURIOUS LIVING in this ELEGANT 5 BEDROOM 4 1/2 BATH ONE OF A KIND 2STORY ESTATE situated in GALLOWAY TOWNSHIPS MOST PRESTIGIOUS"GOLD COAST". SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL nearly 2 ACREPROFESSIONALLY MANICURED CUL-DE-SAC LOT backing up to GALLOWAYNATIONAL GOLF COURSES 13th FAIRWAY. OVER 7000square feet of finished space (includes roughly 2000 sq ft finished basement)featuring INVITING 2 story entry foyer with gleaming hardwood flooring flowing seamlessly through out. formal living with FIREPLACE and OPEN dining room,1st floor OFFICE/5th bedroom, HUGE SUNKEN 2story GREAT ROOM bathed in NATURAL LIGHT with CUSTOMFIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN ANY TOP CHEF WOULD LOVE with STAINLESS STEEL appliances, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, cente risland, WET BAR and SUN-DRENCHED EAT IN KITCHEN THAT WILLKNOCK YOUR SOCKS OFF!!. 2nd floor offers EXPANSIVE MASTERSUITE with HUGE SITTING AREA, oversized DREAM WALK IN CLOSET, claw soaking tub and stand in shower. 3 additional bedrooms including an en suite. The LIST OF AMENITIES GOES ON AND ON including FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH DREAM THEATER ROOM,BAR and EXERCISE ROOM, 3 car side entry garage & 2 car detached garage, NEWER HEAT AND CENTRAL AIR SYSTEMS (replaced 2018), 10 zone irrigation system, OVER-SIZED DECKING, WHOLE HOUSEGENERATOR and sooo MUCH MORE!! PERFECTION!!