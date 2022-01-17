Unbelievable! This magnificently maintained 3711 sq. ft home w/4 BR, 2 ½ baths. It is located in the prestigious Park Place culdesac community & located on the 13th fairway of Galloway National Golf Club. The home is visually protected by natural vegetation on all sides in back. The outside of the property looks like it has been maintained by a professional landscaper but truthfully it is due to the time, love and care of its owners that it appears as shown in pictures. The home offers an Inground Pool, Gazebo, Koi Pond w/Waterfall and protective cover, Whole House Generator, Central Vacuum System, Spa room with Hot Tub & Sauna (remaining with home), and so much more. The interior of the home currently has a chairlift to the second floor that will be removed upon request, with the stairs put back in its prior condition. The kitchen/breakfast nook overlook the family room. A Den/Office, Dining Room, Sunroom and a finished basement with walk out area that all make it possible to create expansive work from home locations. The Master Ensuite has space for two sitting areas and has two walk-in closets. The other 3 bedrooms are generously sized and the hall bath has a dual sink vanity and tiled tub/shower area. The laundry is located on the second floor for ease of laundry tasks. The full finished basement has built in wall unit shelving with plenty of space for theater room, game room or just an expanded playroom. The garage has plenty of storage space plus enough room for 2 cars.
4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $785,000
