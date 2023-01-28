4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $749,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY HOME TO BE BUILT ON A LARGE LOT. HOUSE TO BE BUILT WITH HIGH END FINISHES INCLUDING HARDWOOD FLOORS, CUSTOM TILE THROUGHOUT, LARGE EXQUISITE KITCHEN WITH MASSIVE ISLAND, CUSTOM BATHROOMS, MASTER SUITE AND NICE OPEN LAYOUT, MASSIVE BASEMENT, 2X6 CONSTRUCTION WALLS. BUYERS CAN PICK THEIR FINISHES WITH BUILDER AND PAINT COLORS.