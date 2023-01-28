 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $749,900

4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $749,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY HOME TO BE BUILT ON A LARGE LOT. HOUSE TO BE BUILT WITH HIGH END FINISHES INCLUDING HARDWOOD FLOORS, CUSTOM TILE THROUGHOUT, LARGE EXQUISITE KITCHEN WITH MASSIVE ISLAND, CUSTOM BATHROOMS, MASTER SUITE AND NICE OPEN LAYOUT, MASSIVE BASEMENT, 2X6 CONSTRUCTION WALLS. BUYERS CAN PICK THEIR FINISHES WITH BUILDER AND PAINT COLORS.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News