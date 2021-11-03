4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $629,000

******Welcome Home to Curran Court-Home for the Holidays!Perfect Home to Entertain and enjoy the fruits of your labor!This Luxurious 5000 Sq Ft Executive Retreat boasts 4/5 Bedrooms with privacy galore is situated on a picturesque 2 private acres of land nestled away on a quiet private cul-de-sac.Upon your arrival you are greeted by a Grand Towering 2 Story Foyer,Gleaming true hardwood floors with an great open floor plan.Features inc. formal Dining&Living Rms,1st floor office c/b 5th Bedrm,Chef’s Kitchen overlooking an impressive Family room with a gas fireplace.Oppulent Double staircase leads to your second floor with 3 generous guest bedrooms and a Massive Master suite complete w/ an ensuite luxurious Master bath inc. Jacuzzi Tub plus a master sitting area with window. Supersized 2 Acres of professional landscaping w/ a spectacular backyard santuary. Ideal cul-de-sac street situated on a 2 acre premium lot location.Endless upgrades too many to list but a few custom furniture grade Cherry Cabinetry, Hardwood/Marble flooring, 5th bedroom or current office use, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double staircase leading to second floor.This location is secluded yet close to everything.15 Minutes to the World Famous AC Casinos/Beaches, 5 minutes to the Historic Towne of Smithville &Seaview Resort & Golf offering Shopping, Dining and Entertainment possibilities. WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR GET UP AND BUY! HISTORIC LOW RATES AND LOW TAXES=GUARANTEED BEST BUY HIGH END HOME IN GALLOWAY!