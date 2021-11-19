LOOK !! A major price reduction is being offered on this beautiful 2800 sqft home. This is a must see for anyone looking for a quiet secluded neighborhood within walking distance to Lilly Lake. A mile to the town of Smithville. And two world class golf courses are within golf cart range. 3 large bedrooms with a 4th room as an office/spare bdrm. All bathrooms are ceramic tile along with a second floor laundry room. floating shelves in the kitchen and a large pantry area to store all of your kitchen supplies. The front doors are 8 ft stained solid mahogany. You'll enjoy the completely open concept of the living areas of this house, and the living room opens to a large rear deck off the back of the house. The quality of construction can be seen throughout this house, Solid core interior doors for all interior doors except closet doors, 2x6 exterior walls, the garage is fully insulated as are the garage doors, fingerprint resistant stainless steel appliances, stainless steel farm sink. Quartz countertops, two zone high efficiency gas heat and air. Shiplap ceilings in the dining area along with the kitchen and also in the primary bath walls. Only top quality hardware and fixtures have been used. The Builders will add wall cabinets to the kitchen if that is what the Buyers desire in place of the floating shelves in the kitchen.
4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $549,000
