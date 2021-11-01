4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $464,900

Magnificent home in Blue Heron Pines.4/5 bedrooms. Home is located on the 10th hole with spectacular views . 60k golf course lot upgrade. This is the mulberry loft model featuring an open floor plan with a very neutral and has tasteful decor. Two way gas fireplace in the living room /dinning room . The kitchen is upgraded with granite counter tops. The First floor master bedroom has walk in closets and upgraded bath, . The first floor also has a office for the work at home professional.The back yard has pavers for a nice patio experience. There is a side yard for added space. this home has a hoa called blue heron pines ,the homeowners ass. is wonderful and not expensive .You get a club house you can rent and pool lawn service for your front lawn. Corner golf course lot .Extra side yard bonus very unusual in blue heron pines. Lush landscaped property . During the winter you have a full view of the lake from the kitchen window.Large open sunny floor plan.hard wood floors recently refinished through first floor level. Walls trim and woodwork were all recently painted.20 min. to the beach and casinos perfect for the casino executive .4 miles to the ac airport, 4 miles to the nj transit train to phila easy commute and 2 miles to ac express way and garden state pky. 15mins to virtura hosptial and 15 min to stockon university no home next to this home very private