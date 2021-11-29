million dollar views!! The home sits on the 11th hole of blue heron pines. Built on a 60k premium lot this mulberry loft offers so much !4/5 bedroom The best lot in blue heron pines golf course and lake view ,wow wow total upgraded 65k in upgrades .The large 2 story foyer has custom stained glass window , Cherry wood floors. The first floor features a great room with 2 way gas fireplace very cozy, Perfect room for entertaining. The kitchen has a bay window for great view ,,, The first floor has a huge bedroom and the first floor has a office . The upstairs has bedrooms and a baths for separate living for in laws . Open up the slider to the 2 level brick patio over looks the lake and 11th green wildlife and acres of land you dont have to maintain. One of the best features is the solar panels are included with the home. The panels are the property of the owner so you do not have to pay huge electric bill. the owner saves over $3000 a year . The HOA fees are low they include a gym pool and club house lawn maintenance with sprinkler system . Quiet street . spacious 3375 sq ft mini estate . The location is wonderful its 15 mins to the beach 10 min to ac airport and 10 min to nj transit train station to phila easy commute 60 min to downtown phila .You can live in the burbs listen to the tree frogs and crickets instead of sirens and car alarms and tolerate lots of crime. 1 year warranty included with the sale of the home15 min to vitura hospital
4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $459,900
