4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $450,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $450,000

Brand new home being built on a beautiful street. Four bedrooms and 2.5 baths with all large bedrooms. Great location on a corner lot with trees. This quality constructed home includes a basement and two car garage. The family room is very large also. Completion is scheduled for end of September so hurry and get your mortgage in place. Kitchen features a granite countertop and plank laminate flooring. Builder will meet perspective purchasers and realtors at the property to discuss and questions. Easy to show with lock box . Owner is the licensed Realtor. .

