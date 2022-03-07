4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $447,500

***GALLOWAY NEW LISTING ALERT***4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH***BASEMENT***2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE***FENCED REAR YARD***MULTI-TIERED DECK FEATURING CUSTOM ELECTRIC SHADE & BUILT-IN SEATING***TREX FRONT PORCH***2X6 WALLS***GRANITE***DOVE-TAILED CUSHION-CLOSE WHITE SHAKER CABINETS***1 ACRE LOT***2,486 SQ FT***CHAIR LIFT***PUBLIC WATER & CITY SEWAGE***WELL FOR IRRIGATION*** HOT STUFF @ HERITAGE~Check out this incredibly maintained home in Galloway nettled on an acre of property with NO HOA fees! Great frontage from cul-de-sac street offers privacy and plenty of parking. Covered front porch offers a stunning new trex decking system, storm door featuring built in screen as well as a new 1/2 glass front door that leads you in to the 2 story foyer. Inviting is an understatement! Formal living room, dining room, family room, full eat in kitchen are all on 1st floor along with mudroom & 1/2 bath. Kitchen is freshly updated and brightened! Custom cabinetry with a great black accent granite adds a touch of class. Owners suite is large with space to move. Custom bath in stunning to say the least<3 All 3 guest bedrooms are very comfortably sized as is guest bath. Basement features 9' ceilings with many possibilities for uses! Rear yard offers an incredible tiered deck with lots of space to entertain as well as relax. Seating all around, you will be able to enjoy the serenity of this fenced wooded yard. Custom awning gives you a break from the hot summer sun with the push of the remote button!