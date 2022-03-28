 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $445,899

4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $445,899

4/5 bedroom ....cul de sac location.move in condition , model like condition this home a real 10plus home, new windows 44k dollars. Newer hot water tank-less system, nice quiet lot features deck golf course views. and backs to woods. upgraded appl. Neutral decor ,in law quarters walk in closets ,the very best hoa in south jersey includes club house gym and pool and front lawn maintenance all appl nego 1 year warranty included at full price sale

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News