4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $445,899

4/5 bedroom ....cul de sac location.move in condition , model like condition this home a real 10plus home, new windows 44k dollars. Newer hot water tank-less system, nice quiet lot features deck golf course views. and backs to woods. upgraded appl. Neutral decor ,in law quarters walk in closets ,the very best hoa in south jersey includes club house gym and pool and front lawn maintenance all appl nego 1 year warranty included at full price sale