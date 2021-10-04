4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $439,975

***GALLOWAY NEW LISTING ALERT***COVENTRY VILLAGE 4 BED 2.5 BATH***ENGLISH BASEMENT WITH FULL WINDOWS AND LOTS OF LIGHT***PRIVATE WOODED, FENCED REAR YARD***BONUS LOFT AREA***OPEN KITCHEN***2 CAR GARAGE***2,720 SQ FT*** LA CREME DE COVENTRY~Wonderfully maintained and perfectly located home that is close to everything! This Carter model offers 4 generous bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open kitchen and family room are perfect for enjoying and entertaining! Formal living room/dining room combo are a great bonus. Laundry room is adjacent to 2 car garage! Loft area at top of 2nd floor landing has so many potential uses and is wonderfully sized. English basement sits above grade a few feet more than a standard basement allowing for great head room as well as an increased amount of sunlight via full size windows! So much potential for uses! Backyard is private with view of trees and is fenced in for your convenience.