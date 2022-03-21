4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $438,000

JUST REDUCED! OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY MARCH 12TH, 1-3 PM. AND MARCH 19TH AND 20TH 1-3 PM. Perfect home for the growing family! Not an age restricted community! Located in an executive community of beautiful homes. Located on a premium lot. Walk to the pool, clubhouse gym and community restaurant- Seven owned by Ron Jaworski Open layout concept. Beautiful 16 x 16 Ceramic tile flooring and hardwood floors on first level. Hardwood in master bedroom suite. Lots of recessed lighting throughout. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances and breakfast bar that seats four. Double sliders lead out to a large wood deck facing the golf course! Corian countertops, tiled backsplash, upgraded lighting fixtures and fans throughout. Large Laundry room with sink. Washer and dryer, wood blinds. Great room w/ 2 story ceilings, floor to ceiling windows. Built in gas fireplace, Built in cabinets and shelving opposite sides of fireplace. Over sized Master suite with Octagon ceiling and recessed lighting, upgraded Casablanca fan, plus an adjoining sitting area. Spacious walk in closet. Master bath w/ jacuzzi tub and walk in shower w/ his and her sinks. (Separate bathroom in the master suite bath) Unfinished basement full length of house. Low association fee's of $130.00 a month incl: Lawn maintenance. Clubhouse offers: Pool and Gym. 5 min. to Airport, A.C. Expressway, 15-20 min. to all shore points and beaches! Ideal location. Hurry this one could be the one!