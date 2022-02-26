4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $425,000

Check out this gorgeous newer construction in one of Galloway Townships most convenient locations. Situation at the very end of a cul-de-sac, this property offers privacy and low traffic in a tight knit community. The home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms across nearly 2400 square feet. The ground level features a small den and half bath as you walk in which leads to an open concept great room with gourmet kitchen, beautiful cabinetry and granite counter-tops, pantry and vinyl plank flooring leading to the dining area and large, bright living room. Upstairs there is a huge landing surrounded by the the four bedrooms, including a huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and massive bathroom with double vanity. There is a laundry room with pull-down attic access and the full hall bathroom with double vanity. The two car garage provides both parking and additional storage. Outside there is a small front deck and a back patio for barbeques and entertaining. The property is smart home ready with hub/app allowing control of doorbell camera, locks, thermostat, and lights. Built less than 2 years ago all mechanicals and features are as good as new. Easy access to the Garden State Parkway, AC Expressway to Atlantic City and Philadelphia, the White Horse Pike, supermarkets, shopping etc. Don't miss out, schedule your showing today! Note: Sale contingent on seller finding suitable housing.